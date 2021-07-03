Sports Illustrated home
OFFICIAL: Sean McNeil Will Return for One More Season

The West Virginia guard announces his decision
On Saturday, John Rothstein of CBS Sports reported that West Virginia guard Sean McNeil told head coach Bob Huggins he was returning for another season. Hours later, McNeil announced his decision on social media. 

"The NBA Draft process and the feedback I received was extremely helpful. I feel like I've grown more as a player and as a man. After analyzing the feedback and weighing my options, I have decided to return to West Virginia for one more season."

After averaging 5.5 points in his first season at WVU, He finished last year averaging 12.2 points per game, shooting 40.9% from the field, including 38.8% from three-point range. 

