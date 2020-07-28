MountaineerMaven
OFFICIAL: Seny Ndiaye Joins West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

On Tuesday, the West Virginia athletic department announced that class of 2020 center Seny Ndiaye (6'11", 205 lbs) of Dakar, Senegal has enrolled and has begun workouts with the basketball program.

Ndiaye was a late addition to the Mountaineers signing class, committing on July 15th, filling the final scholarship available for the upcoming season.

Ndiaye is a raw prospect that has only played organized basketball for five years but immediately began turning some heads during his time at the coveted Huntington Prep in Huntington, WV. Ndiaye didn't play many minutes during his prep days, but when he did see the floor he showed flashes of what he can do and what he can become.

West Virginia's frontcourt should be a challenge for many teams in the Big 12 with the return of Oscar Tshiebwe, Derek Culver, and Gabe Osabuohien and the additions of freshmen Isaiah Cottrell and Ndiaye. Cottrell should see a fair amount of playing time, but as for Ndiaye, it may be a great opportunity for him to learn and develop his game by using a redshirt.

Ndiaye also had interest from Marshall and Providence.

Do you think Seny Ndiaye will see the floor at all in 2020-21? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss!

