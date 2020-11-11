OFFICIAL: Seth Wilson Signs with West Virginia

West Virginia men's basketball head coach Bob Huggins announced the team's first signing of the 2021 recruiting class, welcoming in guard Seth Wilson (6'3", 185 lbs) of Lorain, Ohio.

As a junior, Wilson led Lorain High School to the OHSAA district championship before falling to St. Edward High in the OHSAA regional semifinal. Wilson averaged 13 points and 7 rebounds on the season and was named to the All-Lake Erie League First Team and All-Lorain County First Team.

During the first two years of his high school career, he attended St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron and registered the second most points as a freshman in the history of the program, trailing only 16X NBA All-Star and 4X NBA champion, LeBron James.

Head coach Bob Huggins talked briefly about the addition of Seth Wilson in a statement released by the school.

"Seth is an outstanding shooter who comes from a high school with great basketball tradition that has produced many high-level Division I players. He gives us great versatility and can play at point guard or move to the wing with his shooting ability. Seth will be a great asset to our backcourt."

The early signing period continues through next Wednesday and West Virginia is expecting to add current commit Kobe Johnson (guard) from Canton McKinley High School in Canton, Ohio.

