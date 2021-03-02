OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Baylor

Tuesday evening, Morgantown, West Virginia will be the center of attention in the college basketball landscape as No. 3 Baylor and No. 6 West Virginia link up for a massive game in the Big 12.

Baylor has been lumped in with No. 1 Gonzaga as the "class" of college hoops this season by the way they are shredding opposing teams left and right. However, that has not been the case since the Bears returned to the court following a near three-week COVID pause. They had a whale of a time against Iowa State who hasn't won a league game all season and then fell to Kansas by 13 points on the road this past Saturday.

West Virginia has won six of its last seven games with the only loss coming to Oklahoma by one point in double-overtime. As far as Big 12 games go, the Mountaineers are 8-1 in their last nine games dating back to January 23rd.

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for tonight's game!

Miles McBride

Sean McNeil

Emmitt Matthews Jr.

Jalen Bridges

Derek Culver

The Mountaineers and Bears are set to tip at 5 p.m. EST on ESPN.

