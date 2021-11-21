Publish date:
OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Clemson
Tonight's starting lineup is set for the Mountaineers.
Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for tonight's game!
Kedrian Johnson
Sean McNeil
Taz Sherman
Jalen Bridges
Isaiah Cottrell
The Mountaineers and Tigers are set to tip at 5 p.m. EST on ESPN2.
