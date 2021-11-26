Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Eastern Kentucky

    Tonight's lineup has been set.
    Author:

    Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for tonight's game!

    Kedrian Johnson

    Sean McNeil

    Taz Sherman

    Jalen Bridges

    Read More

    Isaiah Cottrell

    The Mountaineers and Colonels are set to tip at 7 p.m. EST on Big 12 NOW/ESPN+.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_17168943_168388579_lowres (1)
    Basketball

    OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Eastern Kentucky

    17 seconds ago
    USATSI_17126240_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Eastern Kentucky

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17126854_168388579_lowres (1)
    Basketball

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Eastern Kentucky

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17194762_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Eastern Kentucky

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17226942_168388579_lowres
    Football

    West Virginia Bowl Projections for Week 13

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17209137_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Eastern Kentucky

    8 hours ago
    uniforms
    Football

    WVU Releases Uniform Combo vs Kansas

    Nov 25, 2021
    USATSI_17016641_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU at Kansas

    Nov 25, 2021