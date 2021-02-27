OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Kansas State
The starting lineup is set for the Mountaineers!
Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for tonight's game!
Jordan McCabe
Sean McNeil
Emmitt Matthews Jr.
Jalen Bridges
Derek Culver
