OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Kansas State

The starting lineup is set for the Mountaineers!
Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for tonight's game!

Jordan McCabe

Sean McNeil

Emmitt Matthews Jr.

Jalen Bridges

Derek Culver

