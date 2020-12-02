SI.com
MountaineerMaven
OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs No. 1 Gonzaga

Schuyler Callihan

The 11th ranked West Virginia Mountaineers have a major opportunity tonight to bolster their tournament resume with a potential win over the nation's No. 1 team, Gonzaga. 

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for tonight's game!

Miles McBride

Sean McNeil

Emmitt Matthews Jr.

Derek Culver

Oscar Tshiebwe

The Mountaineers and Bulldogs are set to tip at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN.

