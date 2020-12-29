Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Northeastern

The starting lineup is set for the Mountaineers!
The West Virginia Mountaineers will be looking to get back on track this afternoon vs the Northeastern Huskies after a 79-65 road loss to No, 3 Kansas last week. 

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for tonight's game!

Miles McBride

Sean McNeil

Emmitt Matthews Jr.

Derek Culver

Oscar Tshiebwe

The Mountaineers and Huskies are set to tip at 2 p.m. EST on ESPN+.

