OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Northeastern
The starting lineup is set for the Mountaineers!
The West Virginia Mountaineers will be looking to get back on track this afternoon vs the Northeastern Huskies after a 79-65 road loss to No, 3 Kansas last week.
Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for tonight's game!
Miles McBride
Sean McNeil
Emmitt Matthews Jr.
Derek Culver
Oscar Tshiebwe
The Mountaineers and Huskies are set to tip at 2 p.m. EST on ESPN+.
