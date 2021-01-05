Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Oklahoma State

The starting lineup is set for the Mountaineers!
Author:
Publish date:

West Virginia is looking to get back on track tonight in Stillwater vs the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Mountaineers are looking to avoid an 0-3 start on the road and 1-3 start in Big 12 Conference play. Oklahoma State has arguably the best player in the nation in Cade Cunningham and for a defense like West Virginia's, this presents a major challenge. If the Mountaineers want to escape Stillwater with a win, they're going to have to bottle Cunningham up and do work on the defensive glass.

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for tonight's game!

Miles McBride

Sean McNeil

Emmitt Matthews Jr.

Jalen Bridges

Derek Culver

The Mountaineers and Cowboys are set to tip at 9 p.m. EST on ESPN2

Derek Culver

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Derek Culver
Basketball

OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Oklahoma State

USATSI_14060623_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Oklahoma State

USATSI_14060627_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Oklahoma State

Kyle Poland
Football

Kyle Poland Earns NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Invitation

USATSI_14060642_168388579_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Oklahoma State

USATSI_14060643_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Cade Cunningham (2) goes to the basket against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena.
Basketball

Taking a Peak at the Oklahoma State Cowboys

USATSI_11789977_168388579_lowres
Basketball

West Virginia Falls in Latest AP Top 25 Rankings

USATSI_14060632_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Predicting Where WVU Will Be Ranked in the New AP Top 25