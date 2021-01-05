OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Oklahoma State

West Virginia is looking to get back on track tonight in Stillwater vs the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Mountaineers are looking to avoid an 0-3 start on the road and 1-3 start in Big 12 Conference play. Oklahoma State has arguably the best player in the nation in Cade Cunningham and for a defense like West Virginia's, this presents a major challenge. If the Mountaineers want to escape Stillwater with a win, they're going to have to bottle Cunningham up and do work on the defensive glass.

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for tonight's game!

Miles McBride

Sean McNeil

Emmitt Matthews Jr.

Jalen Bridges

Derek Culver

The Mountaineers and Cowboys are set to tip at 9 p.m. EST on ESPN2

Dale Sparks - WVU Basketball

