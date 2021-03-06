Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Oklahoma State

The starting lineup is set for the Mountaineers!
Author:
Publish date:

A lot is on this line this afternoon when West Virginia and Oklahoma State get together to close out the regular season. With a win, the Mountaineers will secure the No. 2 seed in next week's Big 12 tournament. As for Oklahoma State, a win plus a Texas loss to TCU will bump them up to the No. 4 seed. A loss plus a Texas Tech win over Baylor would drop them to the sixth seed.

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for tonight's game!

Jalen Bridges

Gabe Osabuohien

Miles McBride

Emmitte Matthews Jr.

Taz Sherman

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE GAME THREAD

The Mountaineers and Sooners are set to tip at 2 p.m. EST on ESPN2.

West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges drives the lane for one of his five field goals on the evening on his way to a career-high 22 points and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds.
OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Oklahoma State

