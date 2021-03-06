OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Oklahoma State

A lot is on this line this afternoon when West Virginia and Oklahoma State get together to close out the regular season. With a win, the Mountaineers will secure the No. 2 seed in next week's Big 12 tournament. As for Oklahoma State, a win plus a Texas loss to TCU will bump them up to the No. 4 seed. A loss plus a Texas Tech win over Baylor would drop them to the sixth seed.

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for tonight's game!

Jalen Bridges

Gabe Osabuohien

Miles McBride

Emmitte Matthews Jr.

Taz Sherman

The Mountaineers and Sooners are set to tip at 2 p.m. EST on ESPN2.

