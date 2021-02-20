OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Texas

The starting lineup is set for the Mountaineers!

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for tonight's game!

Miles McBride

Sean McNeil

Emmitt Matthews Jr.

Jalen Bridges

Derek Culver

The Mountaineers and Longhorns are set to tip at 3 p.m. EST on ABC.

