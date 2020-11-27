OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Western Kentucky

West Virginia defeated the VCU Rams 78-66 in the semifinals of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic on Thursday afternoon and will be tipping off shortly against Western Kentucky in the championship round game.

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for today's game!

Miles McBride

Sean McNeil

Emmitt Matthews Jr.

Derek Culver

Oscar Tshiebwe

The Mountaineers and Hilltoppers are set to tip at 1:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.

