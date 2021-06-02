Official: West Virginia Scheduled to Host UCONN

In year three of the Big East-Big 12 Battle, the West Virginia Mountaineers will host the UCONN Huskies on December 8th, as released by the Big East and Big 12 Conference Wednesday afternoon.

Matchups were jointly determined by the two conferences and will be played in December. The home school has the right to determine the venue of its game. Broadcast arrangements for the games will be determined by the national television rights holder of the home team, which is ESPN for the Big 12 and FOX Sports for the BIG EAST.

West Virginia is 1-1 in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. West Virginia suffered a two-point loss to St. Johns, 70-68, inside Madison Square Garden but got some redemption at Georgetown 80-71.

The Mountaineers are 6-16 all-time versus the Huskies, with West Virginia winning the last meeting in the championship round of the Puerto Rico Tip off in 2015.

2021 Big East-Big 12 Battle Schedule

Dec. 1 Texas Tech at Providence

Dec. 2 Kansas at St. John’s

Dec. 4 Iowa State at Creighton

Dec. 5 Xavier at Oklahoma State

Dec. 7 Butler at Oklahoma

Dec. 8 Marquette at Kansas State

Dec. 8 Connecticut at West Virginia

Dec. 9 Texas at Seton Hall

Dec. 12 Villanova at Baylor

Dec. 18 TCU at Georgetown

