OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs. Baylor

The starting lineup for tonight's game is set.

Moments ago, the West Virginia Mountaineers (10-5, 0-3) released their starting lineup for tonight's game against the Baylor Bears (10-5, 0-3). The action will stream on ESPN+.

WEST VIRGINIA STARTING 5

G Kedrian Johnson

G Erik Stevenson

F Emmitt Matthews Jr.

F Tre Mitchell

C Jimmy Bell Jr.

