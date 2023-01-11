OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs. Baylor

Moments ago, the West Virginia Mountaineers (10-5, 0-3) released their starting lineup for tonight's game against the Baylor Bears (10-5, 0-3). The action will stream on ESPN+.

WEST VIRGINIA STARTING 5

G Kedrian Johnson

G Erik Stevenson

F Emmitt Matthews Jr.

F Tre Mitchell

C Jimmy Bell Jr.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly