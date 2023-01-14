Skip to main content

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs. Oklahoma

The starting lineup for the high noon matchup is set.

Moments ago, the West Virginia Mountaineers (10-6, 0-4) released their starting lineup for tonight's game against Oklahoma Sooners (10-6, 1-3). The action will air on ESPN2.

WEST VIRGINIA STARTING 5

G Kedrian Johnson

G Erik Stevenson

F Emmitt Matthews Jr.

F Tre Mitchell

C Jimmy Bell Jr.

