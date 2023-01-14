OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs. Oklahoma
The starting lineup for the high noon matchup is set.
Moments ago, the West Virginia Mountaineers (10-6, 0-4) released their starting lineup for tonight's game against Oklahoma Sooners (10-6, 1-3). The action will air on ESPN2.
WEST VIRGINIA STARTING 5
G Kedrian Johnson
G Erik Stevenson
F Emmitt Matthews Jr.
F Tre Mitchell
C Jimmy Bell Jr.
