Ofri Naveh Decides to Redshirt this Season
Late Tuesday afternoon, West Virginia University forward Ofri Naveh took to social media and announced his intention to redshirt for the 2024-25 season.
“After careful consideration, I have decided to redshirt this season,” said Naveh. “This decision, which was made prior to our game last night, is one I believe will be the right step for my development and future.
“I love WVU and feel incredibly grateful to be a part of this team. Though I won’t be on the court, II’m fully committed to working hard, pushing my teammates, and supporting our program in every way I can. I’ll continue to challenge myself and the guys at practice, preparing us all to make this season special. Thank you for your support.”
As a freshman, Naveh appeared in 24 games last season and averaged 2.6 points and 2.5 rebounds per game, playing an average of 13.8 minutes per outing.
Naveh saw the most of his playing time in the early portion of the season a year ago, starting seven of the first 10 contests and posted a career-high 11 points against Pitt.