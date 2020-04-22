Oscar Tshiebwe NBA Scouting Report

If you are reading this, you know who Oscar Tshiebwe is. Yes, he is a physical freak, a gift from the basketball heavens themselves. However, there is a vast difference between being a dominant college basketball player and being an NBA prospect. Just ask Jimmer Fredette - a star guard from Brigham Young University who averaged 28.9 points per game but averaged just six points per game in his short NBA career, a few years back.

You see, not every college basketball stud is going to be an NBA star prospect. The NBA will expose the raw talent, the less athletic and even the physically gifted.

So, what does all of this have to do with Tshiebwe and Mountaineer faithful being granted the luxury of watching him play another year at the Coliseum?

I have talked with several NBA draft pundits about the likelihood of Tshiebwe actually keeping his name in the draft, and several of them are leaning towards him doing just that. Today (as an avid NBA viewer), I will give my own thoughts, analysis and NBA draft scouting report on Oscar Tshiebwe.

Strengths:

At 6' 9" and a very lean 258 pounds, Tshiebwe is that aforementioned perfected basketball mold. He has a 7' 4" wingspan making him a nightmare for opponents in the paint.

Offensively, he is speedy for his size and can get up and down the floor. Tshiebwe is a nightmare on the glass, grabbing offensive boards left and right. He has shown the ability to make shots from the mid-range when needed and has improved throughout his first season in Morgantown.

Defensively, again the dude is a hustler and will fight to make plays. He isn't an elite shot blocker like Konate was, but he isn't someone that any basketball player would willingly try to post up down low. He is long and athletic and possesses the ability to grab a board and start the team out in transition - a must in the modern NBA game. He has raw, but good footwork and holds the bulk of his value on this end. Again, an incredible rebounder simply because of his physical assets.

Weaknesses:

Tshiebwe has only been playing basketball for a couple years and has a ton of raw potential. However, that is the main reason he won't be a lottery pick, at least not this year.

On the offensive end, he struggles to find touch around the rim. He sometimes looks a little out of it and unsure of how to move in the offense. Aside from looking confused at times, he struggles finding the open man. Often times getting the ball and just stalling with it, murdering the offense.

Defensively, Tshiebwe doesn't have any glaring weaknesses, but he does have a few areas that he could improve on and develop. He doesn't do a poor job communicating on defense and moving to guard the right man, but it could be better. He fouls a lot, partly the refs fault, but also something that the he could improve.

Overall, I think Tshiebwe could keep his name in the NBA Draft because he is just that freakishly gifted. He is a once in a generational talent that WVU fans were gifted with. His motor is incredible and his want to get better is admirable. As of now, the wisest decision would probably be to return for his sophomore season and become a potential lottery pick. However, should he elect to go to the draft this year, Tshiebwe will find his way on a roster.

While not having the tournament and the uncertainty of the NBA draft process, I am projecting Tshiebwe as a mid to late second rounder. He has a question mark around him, but is screaming with potential. I think an NBA team taking a stab to develop him is a fair assumption to make.

What do you guys think? Will he leave his name in the draft or return to West Virginia for his sophomore season?

