Will Tshiebwe Leave West Virginia?

The 6' 10" freak of nature that is Oscar Tshiebwe gave West Virginia faithful various reasons to smile. However, the most memorable moment of euphoria came in the latter moments of an absolute blowout winner at the Coliseum.

With nine minutes remaining in the second half, the Mountaineers are leading, 77-36, when Tshiwebwe ran the full length of the floor, secured the ball in the corner and took just one dribble before slamming it home. Constructing, perhaps the most scintillating Mountaineer basketball moment this year.

I don't state this to give WVU fans hope that the big man who averaged almost a double-double (11.2 points & 9.2 rebounds per game) whilst shooting 55% from the field will be returning to Morgantown for his sophomore season. Rather to introduce four very telling reasons why the Oscar Tshiebwe that Mountaineer fans have grown to love, might never get a chance to represent WVU in the post-season.

While I had envisioned immersing myself into the NBA playoffs and post March Madness depression, the novel coronavirus had other plans. So, instead of staring at my wall distraught that March Madness is indeed over, I talked with Matt Babcock, the lead NBA Draft Analyst @babcockhoops about Tshiebwe and this upcoming decision.

1.) Right now, Oscar won't be coming back...

I figured the only correct way to write this article was to immediately rip the bandage off. Tshiebwe is taking advantage of an opportunity by testing the NBA waters. In fact, I would go as far as saying that he is making the only logical choice. The bulk of ambitious athletes have a dream and a burning desire to make said dream become a reality. For Tshiebwe, getting feedback from your potential bosses is never a bad idea, but not an ideal scenario for Mountaineer fans.

When I asked Babcock about Tshiebwe's draft plans, he said, "from my understanding, if he gets the feedback that he is likely a second-round pick with a high probability to receive guaranteed money, he will keep his name in the 2020 NBA Draft."

As for if Tshiebwe is NBA ready now, or not, Babcock said, "he certainly has a significant amount of room for growth, but due to his physical tools alone, I believe he could play in the NBA right now."

2.) What makes him NBA Ready?

Another pivotal reason for Tshiebwe's conceivable departure, he is a specimen. I know that doesn't come off as an astounding new scientific discovery, but it's the reality of the situation.

"Oscar is a physical specimen," said Babcock. "He is so strong and very athletic for a player of his size. On top of that, he has an extremely high motor which allows him to be an elite rebounder."

He will need to improve in every facet of the game, but there is no denying the size and athleticism that comes with drafting a player of Tshiebwe's stature.

3.) What hurts his NBA draft stock?

Along with every strength comes weakness, and Tshiebwe holds no exception. Primarily, on the offensive side of the spectrum. We know that Tshiebwe is a freak, at times plays lockdown defense, and his 7' 4.25 wingspan (reported by NBAdraft.net) will always give opposing guards and forwards nightmares in the paint, but his offensive woes can't be ignored.

"I don't see it as necessary for him to ever be a big-time scorer in the NBA, but he could use some polish on the offensive side of his game."

4.) What role will he play in the NBA?

Assuming that Tshiebwe goes through the draft process and does decide to keep his name in the 2020 Draft, what role will he serve at the next level?

"If he develops properly, I could see him being used as an undersized center that is a physical presence, rebounding and blocking shots on the defensive end," said Babcock. "Offensively, I think he can be effective in a simple role of being a rim runner and offensive rebounder.

Ideally, Tshiebwe, right now could be a dominant defensive presence, as well as have a small offensive role. Even though he shot 55% from the floor this season, Babcock knows what Tshiebwe must do in order to reach his full potential.

"He has shown the ability to shoot the ball some in the past. If he is able to continue to develop that part of his game, his value would increase tremendously."

While the median of mock draft's have Tshiebwe geared towards late first rounder, draftsite.com has him going 48th to the Mavericks. At this point in time, Mountaineer fans may need to start wrapping their minds around Tshiebwe being a one and done in Morgantown. However, the guy who knows Tshiebwe best, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins, stated "I mean, Oscar’s going to listen to us. Oscar trusts us and we’re not going to lead him down the wrong path." The coronavirus will impact the feedback that Tshiebwe is given solely because there won't be any in-person evaluations at this time.

What do you think? Will Tshiebwe stay in the 2020 Draft or will he return for his sophomore season with WVU? Reply in the comment section below.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter & check out my PODCAST:

Podcast - https://open.spotify.com/episode/5O1nq34LyKeEROjgRUz5q5

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Anthony G Halkias at @HALK_35