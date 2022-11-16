Skip to main content

WATCH: Pat McAfee Narrates a Texas Basketball Hype Video

Well, this is...odd.

Former West Virginia punter/kicker Pat McAfee has done a lot of things in his career both on and off the field that have made Mountaineer fans proud. What he did today, however, is not one of those things. 

Wednesday morning, McAfee posted a hype video that he narrated for Texas basketball. A quick scroll of the replies underneath the tweet shows how WVU fans really feel about this. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_19416001_168388579_lowres (1)
Football

MAILBAG: QB1 vs KSU, AD Candidates, Neal Brown's Future + More

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17156533_168388579_lowres
Football

What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Kansas State

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19417840_168388579_lowres
Football

Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 12

By Schuyler Callihan
Tre Mitchell, Jimmy Bell Jr., Mohamed Wague Morehead State Postgame
Basketball

WATCH: Wague, Mitchell, & Bell Morehead State Postgame

By Christopher Hall
DSC_4421
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Morehead State Postgame

By Christopher Hall
Black and Yellow Modern Workout Youtube Thumbnail (1)
Basketball

Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Defeats Morehead State

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_4682
Basketball

Individual + Team Stats from West Virginia's Win Over Morehead State

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19439570_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What Bob Huggins Said Following WVU's Win Over Morehead State

By Schuyler Callihan