Predicting Every Game of WVU's Big 12 Schedule

Non-conference play is over, for now, meaning things are about to ramp up quite a bit in what is considered the best basketball conference in the country - the Big 12.

West Virginia was picked to finish ninth in the Big 12 preseason poll as voted on by the media. The low expectations stem from the massive turnover the WVU roster had, bringing back only five players from last year's squad with only one, Kedrian Johnson, logging significant minutes.

Bob Huggins adjusted to the new era of college athletics and did a terrific job of fishing out talent in the transfer portal, landing guys such as Tre Mitchell, Erik Stevenson, Joe Toussaint, and the return of Emmitt Matthews Jr. Because of those additions gelling together rather quickly, the Mountaineers finished the non-conference schedule with a 10-2 record and have earned a No. 24 ranking in the AP Top 25.

Once again, the Big 12 is loaded from top to bottom. How good? Well, for example, the entire league is ranked in the top 51 of the KenPom ratings; Kansas (5), Texas (6), Baylor (15), West Virginia (21), Oklahoma State (30), Texas Tech (32), Oklahoma (33), TCU (38), Iowa State (46), and Kansas State (51).

There are no easy wins in this conference and because of the depth of the league, we could see as many as eight or nine teams make the NCAA Tournament. So, the real question is, how well will West Virginia navigate the challenging road ahead? Here's how I see it going down.

12/31 at Kansas State - Lose (0-1)

1/2 at Oklahoma State - Win (1-1)

1/7 vs Kansas - Lose (1-2)

1/11 vs Baylor - Win (2-2)

1/14 at Oklahoma - Win (3-2)

1/18 vs TCU - Win (4-2)

1/21 vs Texas - Lose (4-3)

1/25 at Texas Tech - Win (5-3)

1/31 at TCU - Lose (5-4)

2/4 vs Oklahoma - Lose (5-5)

2/8 vs Iowa State - Win (6-5)

2/11 at Texas - Lose (6-6)

2/13 at Baylor - Lose (6-7)

2/18 vs Texas Tech - Win (7-7)

2/20 vs Oklahoma State - Win (8-7)

2/25 at Kansas - Lose (8-8)

2/27 at Iowa State - Lose (8-9)

3/4 vs Kansas State - Win (9-9)

In most years, finishing with a 9-9 record in Big 12 play would have you around fifth place in the league. However, there are some years, like in 2019-20, where 9-9 can get you a third-place finish because of everyone just beating each other up. When it's all said and done, I believe WVU will find itself finishing in the top five. Below are my Big 12 standings projections.

1. Kansas

2. Texas

3. Baylor

4. TCU

5. West Virginia

6. Texas Tech

7. Oklahoma State

8. Iowa State

9. Kansas State

10. Oklahoma

