Predicting Where WVU Will be Ranked in the New AP Top 25

West Virginia could soar up the rankings on Monday afternoon.

The West Virginia Mountaineers were one of just three top 10 teams to avoid being upset this past week. They went 2-0 with wins over TCU and Kansas State while No. 2 Baylor suffered their first loss of the season, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Illinois fell to unranked Michigan State, and No. 8 Villanova dropping to unranked Butler just to name a few.

So that brings us to our weekly Monday morning question: Where will the Mountaineers be ranked in this week's AP Top 25 Poll?

I think Baylor and Michigan flip-flop spots with Illinois moving up to No. 4. Yes, the Illini did fall to Sparty, but they finished the week off nicely, including a top 25 road win at Wisconsin. After No. 4, I think just about anything can happen. When so many teams lose in the top ten all in the same week, it's absolute chaos. I would imagine Iowa would become No. 5 after their beatdown of No. 4 Ohio State on Sunday. The reason I would put the Hawkeyes slightly in front of the Mountaineers is because of two things. 1. Iowa was viewed as the better team before last week's rankings were released and losing big to Michigan and beating Ohio State by a wide margin kind of cancel each other out. I believe No. 7 Oklahoma and No. 8 Villanova will fall out of the top 10, but we could see Kansas shoot up to as high as No. 10 following their win over the Baylor Bears.

Here's my prediction for this week's rankings:

Ceiling: 5th

Floor: 7th

Prediction: 6th

Top 25 Results from last week with last week's rankings:

No. 1 Gonzaga: W 89-75 vs Santa Clara, W 86-69 vs Loyola Marymount

No. 2 Baylor: W 77-72 vs. Iowa State, L 71-58 vs. No. 17 Kansas

No. 3 Michigan: W 79-57 vs. No. 9 Iowa, W 73-57 vs. Indiana

No. 4 Ohio State: L 71-67 vs. Michigan State, L 73-57 vs. No. 9 Iowa

No. 5 Illinois: L 81-72 vs. Michigan State, W 86-70 vs. Nebraska, W 74-69 vs. No. 23 Wisconsin

No. 6 Alabama: L 81-66 vs. No. 20 Arkansas, W 64-59 vs. Mississippi State

No. 7 Oklahoma: L 62-57 vs. Kansas State, L 94-90 (OT) vs. Oklahoma State

No. 8 Villanova: W 81-58 vs. St. John's, L 73-61 vs. Butler

No. 9 Iowa:L 79-57 vs. No. 3 Michigan, W 73-57 vs. No. 4 Ohio State

No. 10 West Virginia: W 74-66 vs. TCU, W 65-43 vs. Kansas State

No. 11 Florida State: W 88-71 vs. Miami, L 78-70 vs. North Carolina

No. 12 Houston: W 81-57 vs. Western Kentucky, W 98-52 South Florida

No. 13 Creighton: W 77-53 vs DePaul, L 77-69 vs UCLA

No. 14. Texas: W 75-72 (OT) vs. Kansas, L 68-59 vs. No. 18 Texas Tech

No. 15 Virginia:L 68-61 vs. North Carolina

No. 16 Virginia Tech: L 69-53 vs. Georiga Tech, W 84-46 vs. Wake Forest

No. 17 Kansas: L 75-72 vs. No.14 Texas, W 71-58 vs. No. 2 Baylor

No. 18 Texas Tech: L 74-69 (OT) vs. Oklahoma State, W 68-59 vs. No. 14 Texas

No. 19 USC: W 72-58 vs Oregon, L 80-62 vs Colorado, L 71-61 vs Utah

No. 20 Arkansas: W 81-66 vs. No. Alabama, W 83-75 vs. LSU

No. 21 Loyola-Chicago: W 54-52 vs. Valparaiso, W 60-52 vs. Southern Illinois, W 65-58 vs. Southern Illinois

No. 22 San Diego State: W 78-66 (OT) vs. Boise State, W 62-58 vs. Boise State

No. 23 Wisconsin: L 74-69 vs. No. 5 Illinois

No. 24 Missouri:L 60-53 vs. Ole Miss

No. 25 Tennessee: W 70-58 vs. Vanderbilt, L 77-72 vs. Auburn

