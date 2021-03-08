Predicting Where WVU Will be Ranked in the New AP Top 25
The Mountaineers failed to take advantage of a four-game home stretch to end the regular season by going 2-2 in those games and 1-2 this week with losses against No. 3 Baylor and No. 17 Oklahoma State. The lone win came against TCU, who sits near the bottom of the conference.
Luckily for West Virginia, it seems like everyone with a number beside their name has been losing games over the last couple of weeks, and with their losses coming against ranked teams, it should keep them from tumbling down the polls.
So that brings us to our weekly Monday morning question: Where will the Mountaineers be ranked in this week's AP Top 25 Poll?
Here's my prediction for this week's rankings:
Ceiling: 9th
Floor: 12th
Prediction: 10th
Top 25 Results from last week with last week's rankings:
No. 1 Gonzaga: DNP
No. 2 Michigan: L 76-53 vs No. 4 Illinois, W 69-50 vs Michigan State, L 70-64 vs Michigan State
No. 3 Baylor: W 94-89 (OT) vs No. 6 West Virginia, W 81-70 vs No. 17 Oklahoma State, W 88-73 vs No. 18 Texas Tech
No. 4 Illinois: W 76-53 vs No. 2 Michigan, W 73-68 vs No. 7 Ohio State
No. 5 Iowa: W 102-64 vs Nebraska, W 77-73 vs No. 23 Wisconsin
No. 6 West Virginia: L 94-89 (OT) vs No. 3 Baylor, W 76-67 vs TCU, L 85-80 vs No. 17 Oklahoma State
No. 7 Ohio State: L 73-68 vs No. 4 Illinois
No. 8 Alabama: W 70-58 vs Auburn, W 89-79 vs Georgia
No. 9 Houston: W 67-64 vs Memphis
No. 10 Villanova: W 72-60 vs No. 14 Creighton, L 54-52 vs Providence
No. 11 Florida State: W 93-64 vs Boston College, L 83-73 vs Notre Dame
No. 12 Arkansas: W 101-73 vs South Carolina, W 87-80 vs Texas A&M
No. 13 Kansas: W 67-62 vs UTEP
No. 14 Creighton: L 72-60 vs No. 10 Villanova, W 93-73 vs Butler
No. 15 Texas: W 81-67 vs Iowa State, W 69-65 vs No. 16 Oklahoma, W 76-64 vs TCU
No. 16 Oklahoma: L 79-75 vs No. 17 Oklahoma State, L 69-65 vs No. 15 Texas
No. 17 Oklahoma State: W 79-75 vs No. 16 Oklahoma, L 81-70 vs No. 6 Baylor, W 85-80 vs No. 6 West Virginia
No. 18 Texas Tech: W 69-49 vs TCU, W 81-54 vs Iowa State, L 88-73 vs No. 18 Texas Tech
No. 19 San Diego State: W 71-62 vs San Diego State
No. 20 Loyola-Chicago: W 73-49 vs So. Illinois, W 65-49 vs Indiana State, W 75-65 vs Drake
No. 21 Virginia: W 62-51 vs Miami, W 68-58 vs Louisville
No. 22 Virginia Tech: DNP
No. 23 Purdue: W 73-69 vs No. 25 Wisconsin, W 67-58 vs Indiana
No. 24 Colorado: W 75-61 vs Arizona State
No. 25 Wisconsin: L 73-69 vs No. 25 Wisconsin, L 77-73 vs No. 5 Iowa
