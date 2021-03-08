Predicting Where WVU Will be Ranked in the New AP Top 25

How far will West Virginia fall after losing two games this week?

The Mountaineers failed to take advantage of a four-game home stretch to end the regular season by going 2-2 in those games and 1-2 this week with losses against No. 3 Baylor and No. 17 Oklahoma State. The lone win came against TCU, who sits near the bottom of the conference.

Luckily for West Virginia, it seems like everyone with a number beside their name has been losing games over the last couple of weeks, and with their losses coming against ranked teams, it should keep them from tumbling down the polls.

So that brings us to our weekly Monday morning question: Where will the Mountaineers be ranked in this week's AP Top 25 Poll?

Here's my prediction for this week's rankings:

Ceiling: 9th

Floor: 12th

Prediction: 10th

Top 25 Results from last week with last week's rankings:

No. 1 Gonzaga: DNP

No. 2 Michigan: L 76-53 vs No. 4 Illinois, W 69-50 vs Michigan State, L 70-64 vs Michigan State

No. 3 Baylor: W 94-89 (OT) vs No. 6 West Virginia, W 81-70 vs No. 17 Oklahoma State, W 88-73 vs No. 18 Texas Tech

No. 4 Illinois: W 76-53 vs No. 2 Michigan, W 73-68 vs No. 7 Ohio State

No. 5 Iowa: W 102-64 vs Nebraska, W 77-73 vs No. 23 Wisconsin

No. 6 West Virginia: L 94-89 (OT) vs No. 3 Baylor, W 76-67 vs TCU, L 85-80 vs No. 17 Oklahoma State

No. 7 Ohio State: L 73-68 vs No. 4 Illinois

No. 8 Alabama: W 70-58 vs Auburn, W 89-79 vs Georgia

No. 9 Houston: W 67-64 vs Memphis

No. 10 Villanova: W 72-60 vs No. 14 Creighton, L 54-52 vs Providence

No. 11 Florida State: W 93-64 vs Boston College, L 83-73 vs Notre Dame

No. 12 Arkansas: W 101-73 vs South Carolina, W 87-80 vs Texas A&M

No. 13 Kansas: W 67-62 vs UTEP

No. 14 Creighton: L 72-60 vs No. 10 Villanova, W 93-73 vs Butler

No. 15 Texas: W 81-67 vs Iowa State, W 69-65 vs No. 16 Oklahoma, W 76-64 vs TCU

No. 16 Oklahoma: L 79-75 vs No. 17 Oklahoma State, L 69-65 vs No. 15 Texas

No. 17 Oklahoma State: W 79-75 vs No. 16 Oklahoma, L 81-70 vs No. 6 Baylor, W 85-80 vs No. 6 West Virginia

No. 18 Texas Tech: W 69-49 vs TCU, W 81-54 vs Iowa State, L 88-73 vs No. 18 Texas Tech

No. 19 San Diego State: W 71-62 vs San Diego State

No. 20 Loyola-Chicago: W 73-49 vs So. Illinois, W 65-49 vs Indiana State, W 75-65 vs Drake

No. 21 Virginia: W 62-51 vs Miami, W 68-58 vs Louisville

No. 22 Virginia Tech: DNP

No. 23 Purdue: W 73-69 vs No. 25 Wisconsin, W 67-58 vs Indiana

No. 24 Colorado: W 75-61 vs Arizona State

No. 25 Wisconsin: L 73-69 vs No. 25 Wisconsin, L 77-73 vs No. 5 Iowa

