Predicting WVU Basketball's Record for the 2026-27 Season

The West Virginia Mountaineers will open the lid on the 2026-27 season on Monday night against Niagara inside Hope Coliseum.

How many games will WVU win in year two under Ross Hodge? Here is what our staff is thinking.

Schuyler Callihan: 21-11 (9-9)

I think we'll see the Mountaineers drop a couple of games out in Las Vegas in the Players Era Tournament, but bounce back strong with neutral-court wins over North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Pitt, and Wake Forest. Normally, I'd pick West Virginia to lose one or two of those games, but I really like the depth and versatility of this team to be able to get the job done.

I expect the opposite to happen in Big 12 play — a strong start (after a loss to Kansas) followed up by a rough streak where they lose games to BYU, Arizona, UCF, Iowa State, Texas, Baylor, Cincinnati, and Houston — not all in a row, of course.

The Mountaineers have several scoring options this year, each of which can score in multiple ways. The defense will get better as the season moves along, and with a 21-11 record, it will be more than good enough to punch their ticket to March Madness.

Christopher Hall: 24-8, 11-7

West Virginia has a loaded nonconference schedule, highlighted by a trip to Las Vegas for the Players Era Festival, a neutral-site contest in Charlotte against North Carolina, and a pair of rivalry games at Pitt and against Virginia Tech.

Typically, I would suggest a tough nonconference slate could be detrimental for a team filled with newcomers, including a freshman point guard. However, early season losses will not impact this group and they will continue to improve as the season progresses.

"The nonconference record may not reflect what this team will evolve into by March. If the Mountaineers only drop one or two games heading into Big 12 play, they could enter conference action as legitimate contenders. Regardless of how the nonconference schedule shakes out, I believe WVU will finish in the top half of the league and be extremely dangerous in the postseason."

Freshman point guard Miles Sadler has been good as advertised and has a high ceiling. Naturally, as a freshman, he has plenty to improve upon on both ends of the floor, but defensively, I do have some concern, particularly the level of guard play within the Big 12. This is where sophomore guard Amir Jenkins will make his mark on this team. Slowing offenses down will be key, especially on the road, where momentum swings will need slowed, and he fits that mold.

Without naming every player on the roster who I believe will play a significant role this season, I’ll start with fifth year forward Brenen Lorient. He was an X-factor last season and this year, he has company in guard Seydou Traore.

The Mountaineers also have plenty of size in the front court with seven-foot-one freshman center Amadou Seini and six-foot-ten centers, sophomore Mouhamed Sylla and freshman Aliou Dioum.

I haven’t even mentioned projected leading scorer, guard Finley Bizjack, while junior guard Joson Sanon appears capable of filling up the stat sheet from the outside. I also believe junior forward Javan Buchanan, and junior guard Martin Somerville will have their moments during the season.

I went ahead and named them all, but in fairness, I haven’t been this excited about a Mountaineer basketball team since Deuce McBride was returning for his sophomore season.

West Virginia has plenty of scoring options, but still need to come together defensively. There is a willingness, so there’s little concern moving forward.

Comparing this team to last year’s team for reference, this edition of the Mountaineers is deeper and further along in year two under head coach Ross Hodge. The pieces are in place for a memorable season and a return to the big dance for the first time in four seasons.

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