    • October 17, 2021
    Preseason ESPN Bracketology Projections

    See where the Mountaineers are expected to land in the NCAA Tournament.
    As we inch closer to basketball season, Joe Lunardi is back busting out the NCAA Tournament projections on ESPN bracketology.

    West Virginia has 15 players on its roster but a ton of new faces. Gone are Miles McBride, Derek Culver, Emmitt Matthews Jr., and Jordan McCabe from last year's squad that made it to the 2nd round of the tournament. Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil return as the leading scorers but Kedrian Johnson or Old Dominion transfer Malik Curry will be tasked with handling the point. 

    With so many unknowns about this Mountaineer team, Lunardi has them as a No. 9 seed at the present moment. Obviously, these projections will change drastically once the season gets underway.

    1. UCLA vs 16. Prairie View A&M/Bryant

    8. Notre Dame vs 9. West Virginia

    5. Tennessee vs 12. Buffalo

    4. Ohio State vs 13. Liberty

    6. Maryland vs 11. Loyola-Chicago

    3. Baylor vs 14. South Dakota State

    7. USC vs 10. Saint Mary's

    2. Memphis vs 15. Furman

