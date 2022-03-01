PREVIEW: West Virginia Looks to get even with Oklahoma

Mountaineers are on the road desperate for a win versus the Sooners

Norman, OK - The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-15, 3-12) are enduring another six-game losing streak and will be searching for a win against the Oklahoma Sooners (15-14-7, 5-11) Tuesday night at seven, and the game will be broadcasting on ESPN2.

Oklahoma ended a four-game losing streak after beating West Virginia in Morgantown 72-62 in the first meeting. Since then, the Sooners lost seven of the nine games and ended a four-game losing streak with a 66-62 overtime win over in-state rival Oklahoma State on Saturday.

The Sooners are 31st nationally and second in the Big 12 in field goal percentage (47.4%), also ranking third in the league at 45.0% during conference play.

Oklahoma leading scorer, 6'10" forward Tanner Groves (12.1), led the Sooners in scoring with a game-high 21 points in the first meeting against West Virginia. He averaged 5.3 points in the three games prior to his 14 points against OSU.

North Texas transfer Umoja Gibson has averaged 7.8 points in the last five games after producing a season-high 30 points in the upset win over Texas Tech, while senior Elijah Harkless has been a steady hand for the Sooners averaging 14.5 points during the five-game stretch.

Jan 26, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) steals the ball from Oklahoma Sooners guard Jordan Goldwire (0) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia has lost 13 of its last 14 games, with the latest loss coming to the No. 20 Texas Longhorns. The Mountaineers shot 50% from the field, marking the third time WVU has hit 50% or better in the last 14 games, two of the games resulting in losses (Baylor, Texas).

Guard Taz Sherman is averaging a team-leading 18.3 points per game, ranking second in the Big 12, while his counterpart, and second on the team in scoring at 12.5 ppg, guard Sean McNeil has struggled to get his shot off, averaging 8.6 points in the last five games.

Forward Gabe Osabuohien is coming off a career-high 19 points, along with guard Malik Curry's Mountaineer career-high 27 points against Texas.

Oklahoma leads the all-time series 15-9, including winning the last five meetings and 2-7 in Norman.

