PREVIEW: West Virginia Looks to Rebound Against No. 18 Texas Tech

Lubbock, TX - The West Virginia Mountaineers are looking to shake off consecutive losses and grab their first conference road win as they travel to No. 18 Texas Tech on Saturday, with tip-off set for noon EST and will be televised on ESPN2.

Texas Tech comes into the game having dropped its second league game of the season 62-51 to Kansas State on Tuesday after ripping off three straight wins over Kansas, at Baylor and Oklahoma State.

“They do a great job of spreading you and penetrating with it, so we’ve got to do a good job of defending them,” said West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins.

“They don’t have any really small guys. They have great size. They have great length, and they have terrific athleticism,” he later added.

Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams is in his first year at the helm, taking over a successful Chris Beard tenure where he spent five seasons as an associate head coach and was the first in program history to start the season 6-0 in year one, and has done it with a roster of 14 made up of five returners, six NCAA Division I transfers, one junior college transfer, a walk-on who joined at midterm and one high school signee.

Prior to Tech, Adams spent 25 seasons leading junior college programs, Howard College (2004-13), UTRGV (1992-97), West Texas A&M (1987-92), Wayland Baptist (1983-87), and Clarendon College (1981-82). He led Howard College to the 2010 NJCAA National Championship and Wayland Baptist to the 1985 NAIA National Championship Finals with a runner-up finish.

“It’s pretty much what Marks done his whole career. He’s been a junior college coach, a top-level junior college coach, that is kind of used to going out and getting guys and bringing guys in that have no experience in his system and the way he does things, and being able to coach those guys up extremely well,” said Huggins. “He sent a bunch of guys to high major schools from junior college, which means he’s done a terrific job with them. So, I think he’s probably for this new age of doing things. I think he’s probably better prepared than virtually anybody.”

Jan 13, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Kevin Obanor (0), forward Bryson Williams (11) and guard Adonis Arms (25) and forward Marcus Santos-Silva (14) with head coach Mark Adams after the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at United Supermarkets Arena. Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Senior forward Bryson Williams leads the Red Raiders in scoring, averaging 12.6 points per game. He spent his first two seasons at Fresno State, then three years at UTEP before making his way to Lubbock. He is averaging 15.3 ppg in conference play, good enough to be tied for fifth in the league.

Junior guard Kevin McCullar is leading Texas Tech in rebounds (5.9), assists (3.6) and steals (1.7) to go with 11.9 points per game.

Terrence Shannon Jr. was named to the 2021-22 Preseason All-Big 12 Conference team and was placed on several watch lists such as the Wooden Award, Naismith Award, and Jerry West Award after averaging 12.9 ppg last season. He missed eight games in December and January due to a back injury. He returned to action in the loss to Kansas State last Saturday, scoring just two points and put up four points in the win over Iowa State on Tuesday.

“My understanding was he got hurt and took a while to get back – physically get back to where he was, and then, when that happens, then it takes a little while to get used to things again,” said Huggins. “He’s a terrific talent. He’s probably one of the top guys that’s ever been recruited at the school. He can do a lot of things.”

The man in the middle is Oral Roberts transfer Kevin Obanor. He became a media darling while guiding the Golden Eagles to the Sweet 16 last season, nearly averaging a double double on the year with 18.7 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. However, his production has nearly dropped in half, averaging 9.5 ppg and 2.9 rpg with the Red Raiders. Nonetheless, in the last four games, he’s averaging 12.8 ppg.

Feb 9, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) goes to the basket against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jamarius Burton (2) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia guard Taz Sherman was leading the Big 12 in scoring at 20.6 ppg before he was sidelined with COVID-19 and missed the Big 12 opener at Texas, but he’s only averaging 12.5 ppg since his return.

“We just got to get Taz well. He’s got to get some of his strength back, but I mean, he’s played pretty well,” said Huggins.

Malik Curry has gotten into the flow of Big 12 Conference basketball, averaging 21.0 points per game in his last two outings.

“Well, he’s a great penetrator. That was his claim to fame before he got here,” said Huggins. “He penetrates with it. He’s got a great touch with the ball, and he finishes over bigger people, which a lot of guys or most guys his size can’t do.”

West Virginia has struggled to have a consistent frontcourt presence this season – an area, historically under Huggins, has had success, but on Tuesday against Baylor, the Mountaineers were 7-22 on shots three feet and in.

“The biggest thing is finding the rim,” said Huggins. “A lot of people get so enamored with the ball that they’re staring at the ball the whole time, and the only time they see the rim is when they’re about to release the ball. We’re working on that - they’re getting better at it.”

West Virginia is 16-6 all-time versus Texas Tech, including winning four of the last five meetings. In Lubbock, the Mountaineers are 4-4 and ended a three-game skid at Tech with an 82-71 victory last season.

