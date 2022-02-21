PREVIEW: West Virginia Meets A Pesky TCU Squad

The West Virginia Mountianeers are on the road to take on a the TCU Horned Frogs

Ft. Worth, TX - The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-12, 3-10) are on the road to take on the TCU Horned Frogs (16-8, 5-7) Monday night at eight o’clock and is streaming on ESPN+.

Like West Virginia, TCU comes into the game on a three-game losing streak, having lost two of the contests on the road to top 10 programs Texas Tech and Baylor.

The Horned Frogs are the top rebounding teams in the league, averaging a league-best 40.2 rebounds per game, including sitting atop the conference in rebounding margin (9.5) and offensive rebounds per game (13.7). During league play, TCU is second in the Big 12 Conference in all three categories.

Guard Mike Miles Jr is averaging a team-high 14.7 points per game, good enough for sixth in the conference, and guard Damion Baugh is averaging 10.6 ppg while the combined for an average of 8.0 assists per game. However, the two have combined for a mere 30 points in the last two outings.

Forward Emmanuel Miller averages a team-best 6.4 rebounds to go with his 10.4 ppg, and creating space in the middle is 6’11” 268-pound center, Eddie Lampkin. He’s averaging 6.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game but two games ago, against a similar matchup against Iowa State, he put up 16 points and snared nine rebounds. Also, the junior produced similar numbers against Oklahoma State (10 points/12 rebounds) and Oklahoma (14 points/ 10 rebounds), both double doubles and within the last six games.

Mar 4, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard RJ Nembhard (22) drives against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia may be on a three-game losing streak, but it includes losing 10 of the last 11 games. Statistically, the Mountaineers have remained in the bottom half of the Big 12 Conference during league play.

The Mountaineers are led by senior guard Taz Sherman. The Missouri, Texas native is second in the Big 12 in scoring, averaging 18.5 ppg, while senior guard Sean McNeil averages 13.2 ppg.

Forward Jalen Bridges has, at times, provided an offensive spark but hasn’t reached double figures in three games, hitting near his season average of 9.2 ppg. Last Week, forward Isaiah Cottrell went for a career-high 13 points but was held scoreless in the loss to Kansas on Saturday.

Guard Kedrian Johnson has been a steady hand at the point and has harassed opponents on the defensive end. He’s averaging 5.2 ppg on the season, with two of his three double-figure outings have been on the road.

West Virginia is 16-3 all-time versus TCU with all three losses on the road. The Mountaineers 74-66 road win last year snapped a three-game losing streak in Ft. Worth.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly