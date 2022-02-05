PREVIEW: West Virginia Searching to end Losing Streak Versus No. 14 Texas Tech

The Mountaineers are attempting to capture their first win in nearly a month

The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-8, 2-7) are looking to get even with the No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders (17-5, 6-3) Saturday afternoon inside the WVU Coliseum, with tip-off scheduled for 2:00 pm and broadcasting on ESPN.

A mere three games separate the two programs since Texas Tech won the first meeting in Lubbock 78-65. West Virginia grabbed a one-point lead after West Virginia guard Taz Sherman hit a three with six minutes remaining in the game. However, the Mountaineers finished the final stretch shooting just 2-11 from the field as the Red Raiders pulled away with the 13-point win.

Senior guard Terrance Shannon Jr. scored a game-high 23-points in his third game returning from a back injury. He missed the matchup against Mississippi State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge due to a back injury after following up his season-high 23-point performance versus the Mountaineers with five points in the double-overtime loss at Kansas. He returned to action in the win over No. 23 Texas on Tuesday, scoring two points in only six minutes of action.

Texas Tech leading scorer Bryson Williams' production continues to increase in Big 12 Conference action. In non-conference play, Williams averaged 11.3 points per game, but in league play, he ranks fourth, averaging 17.1 ppg, including 33 points in the loss to Kansas. The Mountaineers held the forward to 13 points.

Oral Roberts transfer Kevin Obanor had a bit of a slow start to the season, hitting double figures five times in 14 games but is averaging 14.0 points in his last eight outings, including a personal Big 12 high 18 points against West Virginia.

Jan 22, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Isaiah Cottrell (13) blocks a shot by Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Adonis Arms (25) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

While Texas Tech has won seven of its last nine games, West Virginia is suffering through a six-game losing streak. However, head coach Bob Huggins has remained optimistic, especially following the last two road losses to Arkansas and No. 8 Baylor, emphasizing the team competed.

Sherman, the Mountaineers leading scorer, status is unknown after taking a hit to the jaw against Baylor Monday night and was sidelined with a concussion. On Friday, Huggins said it was unclear if the senior was available for the Red Raiders.

"He's in concussion protocol, so I have no idea," Huggins said when asked about Sherman's status. "That's our medical group, and it should be. They're going to decide what the protocol is."

Huggins' concern has been with his Mountaineer squad that is sitting at the bottom of the conference standings at 2-6 and is still in search of a consistent third scorer. As of late, he's turned to freshmen guards Seth Wilson and Kobe Johnson, albeit Johnson has had more appearances, sparingly throughout the season, and forward Jamel King.

"We've been fine. It's difficult when you lose a player of Taz's abilities and really don't know what's going to happen, being in protocol," said Huggins. "So, you're trying to juggle some people move some people around look at different things to see what gives us the best chance to try and win."

West Virginia is 16-7 all-time versus Texas Tech and has won four of the last six meetings.

