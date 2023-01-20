Quick Hits: Development of Freshmen, Impact of DerMarr Johnson, Tre vs Texas + More

Feelings after beating TCU

"We got a long way to go. I think we're all happy to win. Hopefully, we all understand that we need to continue to win."

The team making winning plays in the second half vs TCU

"We don't have selfish guys. We don't. Honestly, I think it might appear like Erik takes some but I mean, he's trying to win. He's just got so much confidence in himself. It's never been about scoring more points or anything like that. We've got a really good group of guys. We just quite frankly screwed up the first part of the schedule. Think about the ones we could've, should've won...think about where we'd be today."

Impact DerMarr Johnson will have

"I brought DJ in here because I fully believe DJ will do a terrific job recruiting for us. I think I've said multiple times we have not done the job we've needed to do in D.C. When I look back at the guys that Gale [Catlett] had here, I thought he and his staff did a much better job recruiting D.C. than what we have done. DerMarr gives us somebody who is, I mean, he's a legend in D.C. He's a guy who comes in, everybody knows. He's wired. Honestly, I didn't recruit D.C. hardly at all when I was at Cincinnati. We went more New York."

If had to talk with Tre Mitchell about facing his old team - Texas

"He wasn't there very long. He played against us one game. But I think Tre said it best. Tre said he's never been more comfortable. If he had known that West Virginia was as good of a place as it is and people were as nice and kind as what people are here, he would have been here from the beginning."

Development of Josiah Harris and Josiah Davis

"They're both very good. I think they're both guys that are going to be outstanding players for us here at the university, but I think they're going to be people who are going to be all-league guys. I think they're that talented. Then again, you're talking about guys who, one of them was the player of the year in Ohio. Generally, when you're the player of the year in Ohio, you're pretty good. The other one was without question the best prospect in West Virginia."

