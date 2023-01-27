Quick Hits: Future of Big 12/SEC Challenge, Finding Minutes For Wilson & Okonkwo + More

Playing a bunch of teams in the top 30 of the NET Rankings

"That's what happens when you play in this league. It's a hard, hard league. But they have historically been extremely athletic."

"Have we got a break since we've been in the league? We've played a really hard league schedule. But I think everybody does. It's a hard, hard league. Non-conference, we've played some really hard teams. But you're supposed to. That's part of it."

If Seth Wilson and James Okonkwo will play more

"Seth, without a question, has earned playing time. But that's not just the last game, he's played well in prior games. I've been trying to get James to step up a little bit more. James is such a good guy that he kind of steps back and let other people take some minutes that probably he deserves. He's our most athletic big. He's probably our most talented one when it comes to just a overall athletic talent. He can run, he can jump, he can move his feet. He's a quick jumper. He just needs to do it on a consistent basis. He's going to be in the lineup. And he can shoot the ball. He just doesn't. There are times where you think if we could play him and Jimmy [Bell] together, we could be able to do some things But he hasn't risen to that until the last game."

If the Big 12 should find a replacement for the Big 12/SEC challenge after this season

"I don't know why we would need one. The numbers tell you it's far and away the hardest league. And all the people who come up with the numbers continue to say that you could pretty much fill the top five spots with all Big 12 teams. And conceivably more than that. I think people ought to worry about playing the people in our league, not vice versa."

If all injured guys will be able to play vs Auburn

"I don't know. I'll know that after practice today. I know Keddy is banged up pretty good. James [Okonkwo] is banged up some. I think James will be fine but Keddy is banged up pretty good."

If the SEC wins the challenge again if that's a knock on the Big 12

"Let them go through what we go through on a year by year basis. We're playing the best teams in the country year by year. I mean, you can say what you want about any other league...there's not a Kansas in the other league...any other league that's done what Kansas has done. You go back and look at the strength of what our people do in the NCAA Tournament to what people do out of conference, it's not close. Let 'em do it. Let 'em try. I've coached in those leagues and I've coached against those guys. It's not the same."

