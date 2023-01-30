Quick Hits: Making a Run, Okonkwo's 'Special' Gift, Facing TCU Without Miles, + More

Facing a team a second time/if anything changes

"I'm sure they're going to adjust because we doubled all the ball screens the first time and Jamie [Dixon] made reference to it in a couple of his interviews afterwards, so I'm sure they're going to try and make some adjustments. I think we're at the point where we're getting fairly good at what we do. So, we'll probably just keep doing what we do. I think you can tweak some things, but I think by and large, you do what you do. You do what you're good at. I mean, you've practiced it all year."

How the gameplan changes with TCU not having Mike Miles

"I don't think it changes them very much. They've got multiple guys that make shots. I watched a bunch of their games yesterday and when Miles has a bad day, they have a lot of other people that are very capable of stepping up. They've got at least 3-4 guys that are really, really good shooters. And they've got guys that handle the ball well. Obviously, he's a great player and they're going to miss him but they've got a whole bunch of other guys that can step up for them."

Biggest difference in James Okonkwo

"The thing that I think took him a little while to get used to was the physicality. You go in there and bang on Jimmy [Bell] for a while and bang on Mo [Wague] for a while and Tre [Mitchell] and so forth...the physicality part of it I think he had a really hard time adjusting to initially. I think he kind of relishes it now."

How much money the Fish Fry raised

"I'm told it was $2 million or more. I haven't got the figures yet."

Okonkwo's recent play

"James just keeps getting better and better. He gives us that shot-blocking ability that is special. And I think the more he plays, the better he's going to get, I think the bigger factor he'll be around the rim."

Feeling better about making a run compared to earlier on

"I think at the beginning we were kind of lost. We had guys from the portal, we had transfers, we had freshmen, we had some guys returning. We had just such a conglomeration of a lot of different people who had been coached so many different ways. And to be able to get all those guys on the same page was really a struggle. I think we're to the point now where everybody understands what their role is. They understand what they can do, they understand what their teammates can do, and I think that puts us in a much better place."

Playing Okonkwo and Bell together

"I think what James did at Texas Tech opened a lot of eyes and I think most importantly, it opened James's eyes that James could be a factor. There's going to be games when somebody struggles. It happens. It's nice to have somebody like James that you can bring in. Now I don't know that we'll continue to bring James in. I mean, he and Jimmy may be what the doctor ordered for us...together. But then you take the chance of the both of them getting in foul trouble. It's a lot of variables that you try to sit down and evaluate during practice as best as you can."

