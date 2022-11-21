Quick Hits: PK85, What Needs to Improve, Getting Perez Acclimated + More

Playing in the PK85

"I think our guys are excited for it. It kind of tells us where we are and what we got to improve on and those kind of things. We've pretty much done it most years. It's just a different venue."

What he's anxious to find out about this team

"Well, we're last in the league in rebounding. Which, if you asked a couple of our guys they would tell you that's cause we make more shots than you usually make. There might be some truth to that. We got to guard better. We haven't guarded very well. There are some more things that we'd like to be able to get in the arsenal and this, I think, is a good opportunity to see how the things we're trying to explore a little bit how they work against quality people."

WVU's success in in-season tournaments

"We've had good teams here, minus a year ago. We've had good teams. We've had good players. We got a guy coaching in the NBA. We've got another guy working for the Knicks and we got two guys playing in the NBA. That's pretty good players."

If this is a Bob Huggins team

"Well, it is and it isn't. We don't guard the way our teams have guarded. Every team is different. Every team brings a different faction. What you try to do is you try to make the positives better and obviously try not to have too many negatives."

If these in-season tournament games mean much come March

"Well, they mean something because they're factored in. They're a factor when the committee sits down and starts cyphering. They matter. Now, of course, they're going to say, 'well, that happened three months ago,' but it still counts. It still counts in your body of work. Now, do they count the last so many games more? Yeah, they're weighted more. No matter what they say, they're weighted more."

How tough it will be getting Jose Perez acclimated

"I wouldn't think as tough as what people are making it out to be. I had to do that at Akron. I had to do that at Cincinnati a time or two. I play people because they deserve to play. I don't play people because of their name or who they think they are or somebody else thinks they are. I play them because we're going to play the best guys to try to win."

