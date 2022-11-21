Skip to main content

Quick Hits: PK85, What Needs to Improve, Getting Perez Acclimated + More

WVU head basketball coach Bob Huggins met with the media Monday morning.

Playing in the PK85

"I think our guys are excited for it. It kind of tells us where we are and what we got to improve on and those kind of things. We've pretty much done it most years. It's just a different venue."

What he's anxious to find out about this team

"Well, we're last in the league in rebounding. Which, if you asked a couple of our guys they would tell you that's cause we make more shots than you usually make. There might be some truth to that. We got to guard better. We haven't guarded very well. There are some more things that we'd like to be able to get in the arsenal and this, I think, is a good opportunity to see how the things we're trying to explore a little bit how they work against quality people."

WVU's success in in-season tournaments

"We've had good teams here, minus a year ago. We've had good teams. We've had good players. We got a guy coaching in the NBA. We've got another guy working for the Knicks and we got two guys playing in the NBA. That's pretty good players."

If this is a Bob Huggins team

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Well, it is and it isn't. We don't guard the way our teams have guarded. Every team is different. Every team brings a different faction. What you try to do is you try to make the positives better and obviously try not to have too many negatives."

If these in-season tournament games mean much come March

"Well, they mean something because they're factored in. They're a factor when the committee sits down and starts cyphering. They matter. Now, of course, they're going to say, 'well, that happened three months ago,' but it still counts. It still counts in your body of work. Now, do they count the last so many games more? Yeah, they're weighted more. No matter what they say, they're weighted more."

How tough it will be getting Jose Perez acclimated

"I wouldn't think as tough as what people are making it out to be. I had to do that at Akron. I had to do that at Cincinnati a time or two. I play people because they deserve to play. I don't play people because of their name or who they think they are or somebody else thinks they are. I play them because we're going to play the best guys to try to win."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

In This Article (1)

West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers

USATSI_17108383_168388579_lowres
Football

Week 13 Odds: West Virginia at Oklahoma State

By Schuyler Callihan
Bob Huggins Phil Knight Legacy Preview
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews the PK85 Tournament

By Christopher Hall
USATSI_17014164_168388579_lowres
Big 12

Four Names That Make Sense as AD Candidates for West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19458706_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Stevenson Believes WVU Can Return from PK85 Tournament & as a 'Top Five' Team

By Schuyler Callihan
Charles Woods
Football

Charles Woods Gives Thanks to Mountaineer Nation

By Christopher Hall
USATSI_19467655_168388579_lowres
Football

Sunday Morning Thoughts: Neal Brown Wanted to Climb, Instead He Took WVU to Rock Bottom

By Schuyler Callihan
Jasir Cox Kansas State postgame
Football

WATCH: Jasir Cox Kansas State Postgame

By Christopher Hall
Garrett Greene Kansas State Postgame
Football

WATCH: Garrett Greene Kansas State Postgame

By Christopher Hall