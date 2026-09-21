Quick Hits: Ross Hodge on WVU’s Roster, Defense and More

The West Virginia University men’s basketball team began their first official day of practice Monday morning.

West Virginia welcomes six freshmen, six transfers and return three Mountaineers from the previous season.

Head coach Ross Hodge met with the medial following the morning practice session and gave some insight on the 2026-27 season.

Opening statement

“I just want to start out by congratulating (head) coach (Rich) Rodriguez and the football team on that big win. Super looking forward to this weekend. Big 12 opener, Gold Rush night game. I know it'll be exciting.

“(Head) coach (Jen) Greeny and the volleyball team, they have their Big 12 opener Friday night against Arizona State. And then both the men's and women's soccer teams are off to a good start. So, it's been a good start to the fall for Mountaineer athletics.

“We just kind of finished up our what you would call the first official day of practice.

“But really more than anything, I think nowadays it's just a kind of a timestamp, time marker for the time period of the season getting closer to it than a than a true first day of practice. We've had lots of practices. But it does mean that the regular season's getting closer. So, excited about that and looking forward to getting going.”

Thoughts on this year’s edition of the Mountaineers.

“It's got a great blend of youthful excitement and still have some experienced players and so that combination lends itself to a lot of learning on all fronts, but also some maturity to help those young guys along the way, and it's been awesome to see those guys really pour into those young players and help them along the way while still trying to learn some things themselves.”

Former Mountaineers returning and observing practice

“It's always special to have those guys come back, Deuce McBride and Gabe (Osabuohien), Emmitt's (Matthews Jr.) been around, and Toby (Okani) was here last week, and Javon (Small) was here in the summer. And so, I've mentioned it before, this is their program, and it's great to hear their stories from their time here and how much this place means to them and how important it is for them to get back and just be around and be in Morgantown and then for them to be able to pour into the new guys and share their experiences. It’s really cool when that happens.”

Utilizing their athleticism on defense

“I think you got a couple guys that could be on the All-Defensive Team in the Big 12. (senior guard/forward) Seydou (Traore), (junior guard) Josan (Sanon) both have the length and the speed, and Seydou I thought he did as good a job on anybody last year in the entire league of when he guarded (former WVU guard) Honor(Huff), and that really jumped out to me that with his size and length and then had the foot speed to run with Honor.

“And so, there's no reason he can't be one of the best defenders in the Big 12. Josan is similar in that category.

“Obviously, you have a lot of defensive versatility with Brennan (Lorient). And then, your front line with (freshman center Amadou) Seini and (sophomore center) Mo (Mouhamed Sylla), even (freshman center) Aliou (Dioum), their fluidity and their size covers up some ground out there. And again, these guys have been open and allowing us to coach them.

“So, you get those combinations, you can have a good marriage.”

Sophomore guard Amir Jenkins' recovery from shoulder surgery

“He's ahead of schedule with where they kind of his checkpoints, and he's recovered well. He's lifting with both shoulders now and so, keeping his spirits high. He loves to play basketball. I think the rest of the group's done a good job of making sure that he's in a good space, and he'll be out there soon.”