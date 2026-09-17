Will WVU Make Another Big Splash? A Decision Is Nearing for Micah Gordon

Can Ross Hodge and the West Virginia Mountaineers land another four-star talent? We're about to find out in the next couple of days.

Class of 2027 point guard Micah Gordon (5'10", 180 lbs) of Plainfield, New Jersey, is set to make his decision on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET and will pick between Creighton, VCU, and West Virginia, according to Dushawn London of CBS Sports.

Gordon also reeled in offers from the likes of Arizona State, Auburn, Binghamton, Georgetown, Hampton, High Point, La Salle, Marquette, Maryland, Mississippi State, NC State, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Quinnipiac, Rutgers, Seton Hall, South Florida, Tennessee, UConn, Villanova, and a few others, but it's down to the Mountaineers and a pair of mid-majors.

As of today, Gordon is ranked 28th nationally by 247 Sports with a 0.9895 rating. If he were to pick the Mountaineers, that would make him the second-highest recruit to choose WVU, behind only Miles Sadler, of course. He is rated higher than Oscar Tshiebwe, Devin Ebanks, Kevin Jones, and Amadou Seini, who currently round out the top five all-time.

Per ESPN's rankings, Gordon is the 30th-best player in the 2027 class and the ninth-best point guard, ranking behind only Beckham Black (undecided), Cayden Daughtry (undecided), Reese Alston (undecided), Nasir Anderson (undecided), NaVarro Bowman Jr. (UConn), Dooney Johnson (Gonzaga), Kevin Savage (Purdue), and Antonio Pemberton (undecided).

A nice insurance plan for Miles Sadler or a strong complement?

WVU Athletics Communications

We've talked about this a few times before, but if Miles Sadler were 6'2" or 6'3", he would be a slam-dunk first-round pick in the 2027 NBA Draft. Because he checks in at barely six feet, 170 pounds, there are a lot of question marks surrounding the idea of him being a potential one-and-done.

Do NBA scouts look past the size and take a chance on him with a first-round pick? If he gets feedback that suggests otherwise, he could return for his sophomore season, giving the Mountaineers a potentially dynamic backcourt if Gordon chooses WVU.

Depending on the development of Keonte Greybear and who they are able to land in the transfer portal next offseason, Gordon may come off the bench as a freshman if Sadler returns. It's highly unlikely they would start a pair of undersized guards together. Regardless of what happens with Sadler after this year, landing Gordon would be a massive get for the program.

In the spring, Gordon averaged 18 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per contest in four games at the Nike EYBL.