Quick Hits: Starting Big 12 Play, a Peek at K-State + More

What he knows about his team heading into Big 12 play

"I think we're getting better. When you put together a bunch of guys coming from different ways of doing things, we're trying to get those guys to understand what we want done. The one guy that knows what's going on is Emmitt [Matthews]. But they're getting better and better I think."

Emmitt Matthews' status vs Kansas State

"He's going to play. He's ready to go."

If Jerome Tang has K-State playing the way Baylor plays

"No, not really. I think he has his own ideas. They're running really good stuff. Scott [Drew] was more three out and two in, where I think his bigs are a lot more versatile than what the bigs were at Baylor. They can shoot it and they can bounce it."

Starting Big 12 play with two road games

"Well, I'd feel a whole lot better about if it wasn't backed up by Kansas and Baylor. We certainly need to win on the road because generally you come home and play so and so. We're coming home and playing the two best teams in the conference for how many ever years."

Reaction from the players being ranked

"They know about. I don't think it made much difference one way or the other, to be honest with you."

Having an experienced team

"They've seen a lot of things. So, whatever they throw at us we'll have people who will have a better recognition of what happened in the past and what you need to do to attack it. We don't have a Da'Sean Butler. Da' knew everything. Darris Nichols knew everything. Our guys, I think, because they've had so many different ways of doing things, we may not all do things the same way but I think the end result ends up being pretty close to the same."

