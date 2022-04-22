Remaining Options for WVU's Final Scholarship Spot

Several transfers are available but just one spot remains for the Mountaineers.

PG/SG Brian Moore - Northeastern Oklahoma A&M

West Virginia has a pretty deep backcourt now, at least as far as numbers go but I wouldn't rule out the possibility of Moore being added to the mix. In 23 games this season, Moore averaged 18.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 59% from the field and 36% from three-point range. Moore has also heard from Buffalo, DePaul, Florida Gulf Coast, Iona, St. Bonaventure, St. John’s, Tulsa, and Wichita State.

He has three years of eligibility remaining.

SF Akok Akok - UConn

The 6'9", 215-pound forward averaged 3.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 23 games played this past season with the Huskies. After a solid start to his career averaging 5.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game as a true freshman, Akok hasn't been able to fully get back to that level of play since tearing his Achilles tendon which ended his sophomore season just seven games in.

He will be visiting West Virginia within the next week. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

SF Bryce Hopkins - Kentucky

The 6'6", 220-pound wing appeared in 28 games this season for Kentucky and averaged 2.1 points and 1.6 rebounds in just 6.5 minutes of playing time per game.

Although he saw minimal playing time in his lone season at Kentucky, Hopkins, a former top 40 recruit, is receiving interest from a number of schools including BYU, DePaul, Illinois, Iowa State, Georgetown, Georgia, LSU, Marquette, Northwestern, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Pitt, Providence, Texas Tech, and Wake Forest.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

SF Micah Parrish - Oakland

As a redshirt freshman in 2021-22, Parrish averaged 12.1 points, six rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game. If the name sounds familiar, it's because Parrish played a big factor in Oakland's matchup against West Virginia earlier in the year where he posted 10 points and 12 rebounds in a 60-53 Mountaineers win.

Parrish will have three years of eligibility remaining.

SF Tyrell Ward - DeMatha Catholic HS

Class of 2022 guard Tyrell Ward (6'7", 185 lbs) recently requested a release of his National Letter of Intent from Xavier following the program's coaching change to part ways with Travis Steele. Ward is a consensus top 50 player in the nation and has also heard from Georgetown, Louisville, Pitt, Providence, Tennessee, UCF, and Virginia Tech. Ward, however, is keeping Xavier as an option.

During his senior year, Ward averaged 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

PF Morris Udeze - Wichita State

Udeze, a 6'8", 245-pound big man averaged 10.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game and shot 50% from the field. He has one year of eligibility remaining. As for the 6'5", 210-pound Dennis, he averaged 8.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 35% from the field and 29% from three point-range.

He has one year of eligibility remaining.

C Franck Kepnang - Oregon

Kepnang saw an increased role with the Ducks this past season as he nearly doubled his minutes, points, rebounds, and games played. As a sophomore, Kepnang averaged 4.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game.

He has three years of eligibility remaining.

C Shawn Phillips - Dream City Christian HS

Shawn Phillips Jr. (7'0", 255 lbs) of Ypsi Academy in Ypsilanti, Michigan originally committed to North Carolina State but has since backed out of that commitment. Phillips chose the Wolfpack over West Virginia and Ole Miss. He is a consensus four-star prospect and could be the long-term solution for the Mountaineers inside.

C Bol Kuir - Belfry HS

For the better part of Kuir's high school career, he had been overlooked by mid and high majors. Now, the 7'3" big man is gaining a lot of attention as he continues to develop his game. On Wednesday, Kuir released his top five which consists of DePaul, Providence, Texas Tech, UNLV, and West Virginia. Illinois and Texas have also expressed interest.

In 26 games this season, Kuir averaged 13.8 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game.

