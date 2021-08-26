August 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

Report: Huggins Signs Extension

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins signs multi-year extenstion
Author:
Publish date:

According to Mike Casazza of 247 Sports, West Virginia University and men's basketball head coach Bob Huggins has agreed to an extension. Although no details have been released at this time, the deal will keep him at the helm until he retires, with multiple years guaranteed.

In 14 seasons at West Virginia, Huggins has accumulated 310 wins at his alma mater, placing him second in school history behind Gale Catlett's 439 wins. Overall, the Morgantown native sits sixth on the NCAA all-time career wins list with 900. 

Huggins has led West Virginia to 10 NCAA Tournament appearances, including five Sweet 16's and a Final Four. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins watches from the sidelines during a semifinal game against the Kansas Jayhawks in the Big 12 conference tournament at Sprint Center.
Basketball

Report: Huggins Signs Extension

Running back A'varius Sparrow (22)
Football

Sparrow Battling for Playing Time in the WVU Backfield

Darius Stills (2)
Mountaineers in the Pros

Darius Stills Placed on IR

Untitled design
Football

WVU Football Week 1 Uniform Watch

Mike Carey Postgame Press Conference Iowa State
Basketball

Carey Adds Rogers to Women’s Basketball Staff

EPPUUAVX4AEc_Cz
Area 304+

Projecting Which Freshmen Will Redshirt in 2021

Noah Guzman
Football

Former WVU Safety Transfers to Houston

West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo, left, celebrates his game-ending interception against the Army Black Knights in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tenn. on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020
Area 304+

Updated WVU Depth Chart Projection - Defense