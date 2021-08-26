Report: Huggins Signs Extension

According to Mike Casazza of 247 Sports, West Virginia University and men's basketball head coach Bob Huggins has agreed to an extension. Although no details have been released at this time, the deal will keep him at the helm until he retires, with multiple years guaranteed.

In 14 seasons at West Virginia, Huggins has accumulated 310 wins at his alma mater, placing him second in school history behind Gale Catlett's 439 wins. Overall, the Morgantown native sits sixth on the NCAA all-time career wins list with 900.

Huggins has led West Virginia to 10 NCAA Tournament appearances, including five Sweet 16's and a Final Four.

