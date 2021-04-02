Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
REPORT: Miles McBride to Enter Name into 2021 NBA Draft

McBride will seek evaluation from NBA
West Virginia sophomore guard Miles “Deuce” McBride will enter his name into the 2021 NBA Draft, per Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

McBride becomes the third Mountaineer to enter his name into the draft joining fellow guards Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil. Like the others, McBride will leave open the option to return to West Virginia for his junior season. 

McBride averaged 15.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists on the season.

