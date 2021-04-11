REPORT: WVU Assistant Erik Martin Interviews for the Cincinnati Head Coaching Vacancy

The WVU staff may look a little different by the start of next season.

Longtime West Virginia assistant men's basketball coach, Erik Martin, has reportedly interviewed for the head coaching job at the University of Cincinnati, according to Jeremy Rauch of FOX19 Cincinnati.

Cincinnati recently fired John Brannen who was hired in 2019 to replace Mick Cronin who took the job at UCLA. A total of seven players have left the Bearcat program since Brannen has been on the job with six of those coming in the last week and a half. Cincinnati has a long history of being a winning program, which was engineered by now WVU head coach Bob Huggins. During his time in Cincinnati, Huggins coached Erik Martin from 1991-93 after having stops at TCU and Santa Ana JC.

Martin played professionally overseas before hanging it up and getting into the coaching industry. In 2006, Martin reunited with Huggins at Kansas State for his first Division I coaching job, then followed him to West Virginia where he has been since 2007.

Martin, along with assistant head coach Larry Harrison, are the two names that pop up as potential candidates to fill the head coaching spot at WVU once Huggins retires. Even if Martin doesn't get the Cincinnati job, I can assure you that he will be in consideration for other jobs in the near future.

