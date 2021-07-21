Sports Illustrated home
Score Predictions for Best Virginia vs Team 23

The Mountaineer Maven staff predicts the round of 16 game for Best Virginia in TBT.
Author:
Publish date:
John Flowers

Schuyler Callihan: Best Virginia 62, Team 23 59

The theme of TBT has been survive and advance and for Best Virginia, they'll be looking to do that once again on Wednesday night. The first two games have not been pretty but Best Virginia has fought their way to victory one way or another. The deeper they go in this tournament, the stiffer the competition is going to be. Team 23 has a ton of talent and is going to present a lot of challenges for this Best Virginia team who has some mileage on it. They're extremely athletic, they attack the rim, and push the ball down the floor to create breakaways. It'll be close but I have a feeling Best Virginia has at least one more win in them. This time, they'll come from behind in the Elam Ending.

Christopher Hall: Best Virginia 65, Team 23 64

Kevin Jones has led Best Virginia in scoring the first two games, averaging 15.5 points and 9.5 rebounds coupled with Tarik Phillip's 22 points and 10 assists, and the team defense has been the catalyst to the Mountaineers two wins in the TBT. 

Team 23 gave up a third-quarter 14-point lead to Herd That Saturday night before ultimately surviving to move onto the third round. They are led by forward Raphiael Putney, averaging 17.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, and they also have a talented pair of guards in Walt Lemon and Craig Sword. 

Team 23 is more athletic and talented than Best Virginia, but I like Best Virginia's team chemistry over Team 23 and believe they can grind this one out with their tough defense 64-63. 

