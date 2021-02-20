Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Score Predictions for No. 13 West Virginia vs No. 12 Texas

The Mountaineer Maven staff makes their picks for today's game.
Austin, TX - The No. 13 West Virginia Mountaineers look to exact revenge against the No. 12 Texas Longhorns Saturday at 3:00 pm EST on ABC.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 69, Texas 64

I know what you're thinking, don't think it. But no, seriously, I do think this will be a low-scoring game despite both teams averaging north of 75 points per contest. Neither team has played in a week and although it could help each team catch their breath, the disruption could make this an ugly game. When you look at the identity of Shaka Smart's and Bob Huggins' teams, they're heavily focused on defense. Considering how big this game is for each team when it comes to positioning in the Big 12, the intensity level on the defensive end of the floor might go up a notch or two. 

In the first meeting, West Virginia pretty much led for the entirety of the game before Andrew Jones hit a game-winner at the buzzer to push the Longhorns to victory. The Mountaineers haven't forgotten about that one. Not to mention, we now know this team is capable of winning tough games on the road, i.e. Texas Tech. Give me West Virginia in an ugly, physical game. 

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 78 Texas 74

West Virginia had every opportunity to win the first meeting but let it slip away in the final moments. The Mountaineers were also just a few games in after Oscar Tshiebwe left the team.

However, the Mountainers have become more productive on the offensive end of the floor, especially from the outside, raising their three-point percentage by eight percent to shooting 40.3% from the outside. Also, the defense continues to steadily improve.

West Virginia should be well rested after a week off due to postponements and expect them to avenge the early season Longhorns and also anticipate big games from Miles "Deuce" McBride and Derek Culver. Mountaineers get their revenge 78-74. 

