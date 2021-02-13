Score Predictions for No. 14 West Virginia vs No. 12 Oklahoma

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 81, Oklahoma 76

If it weren't for a slow start in the first meeting between these two, West Virginia would have likely left Norman with a win. However, you do have to take into consideration that it was the first game without Oscar Tshiebwe and the Mountaineers were adjusting on the fly. Since that game, West Virginia is 7-2 including wins over Kansas and a sweep of No. 7 Texas Tech. Oklahoma rides into this one playing really good basketball as well, winning six of their last seven.

Both of these teams like to use the four out, one in philosophy which spreads the floor and opens things up for shooters. If you study the two rosters enough, you'll likely agree that these two are mirror images of themselves.

The winner of this game is going to come down to who can consistently make enough shots down the stretch. The way West Virginia has been closing out games lately, especially Miles McBride, has me leaning toward the Mountaineers in a very close game. I wouldn't be surprised at all if WVU has to come back from behind to win this one.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 82 Oklahoma 71

The Mountaineers have been somehwt of an enigma this year but in the last two games, West Virginia has played more as a National contender rather than a team just fighting for position.

Oklahoma bullied West Virginia in the first half of the first meeting on the season and they really went after big man Derek Culver but the biggest mistake they made was going after Deuce McBride.

Throw out all the stats because this will be a fired up West Virginia team looking for revenge and will control most of the game. West Virginia wins comfortably, 82-71.

