Skip to main content

Score Predictions for West Virginia at Arkansas

The Mountaineer Maven staff makes picks for Saturday's game.

The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-6) meet the Arkansas Razorback (15-5) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge Saturday afternoon at two and will be televised on ESPN. 

SeasonSummary_2022-BB-Ark-GM1

Schuyler Callihan: Arkansas 78, West Virginia 67

These are two teams that are going in completely different directions. Arkansas has won five straight while West Virginia has dropped four straight and if they don't win today, they could be in danger of six straight losses as they pay a visit to Baylor on Monday. 

For whatever reason, the Mountaineers haven't had much success in the Big 12/SEC Challenge over the years, particularly on the road. They have a 2-6 record and are 0-3 on the road in these games, losing by an average of 14.3 points per game. 

With attitudes now starting to creep in on the WVU roster, you have to truly wonder how much this bunch is able to bounce back and do so on the road in a tough environment. They need to win this game to avoid dropping out of the picture for the NCAA Tournament. The only problem is, I don't think the Mountaineers can fix their offense in just three days. I've got the Razorbacks handing WVU its fifth straight loss. Chaos ensues.

Read More

Christopher Hall: Arkansas 83 West Virginia 62

West Virginia and Arkansas are on two different ends of the spectrum. Arkansas reached as high as No. 12 in the AP rankings until they dropped four of five games before turning their fortunes around and have now won five straight. They have done it on the defensive end of the floor, holding their opponents to under 40% from the field in each of the last five games. 

Meanwhile, West Virginia looks lost on both ends of the floor during a four-game losing streak. I hate to count out the Mountaineers, but being this game is on the road and coming off the worst performance of the season, it's hard to imagine they will do a complete 180 and steal a win in Arkansas. Then, again, I shouldn't discredit a future Hall of Famer in Bob Huggins. Unfortunately, unless the Mountaineers match his tenacity on the floor, it might be a long afternoon. I have Arkansas jumping out to an early lead and cruising to a 21-point win.  

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Untitled design (82)
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia at Arkansas

41 seconds ago
Jan 22, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Malik Curry (10) and forward Pauly Paulicap (1) visit with assistant coach Erik Martin and head coach Bob Huggins in the second half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena.
Basketball

PREVIEW: West Virginia Meets a Hot Arkansas Team in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge

13 minutes ago
USATSI_17322443_168388579_lowres (2)
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Arkansas

24 minutes ago
USATSI_17571230_168388579_lowres
Basketball

WVU Hanging on by a Thread in Latest ESPN Bracketology

1 hour ago
USATSI_17569814_168388579_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at Arkansas

2 hours ago
USATSI_17569813_168388579_lowres
Basketball

LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Arkansas

2 hours ago
Jan 15, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins gestures to players against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse.
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Arkansas

20 hours ago
Feb 27, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins and graduate assistant Juwan Staten walk off the floor after the West Virginia Mountaineers defeated the Kansas State Wildcats at WVU Coliseum
Basketball

Former WVU Guard Juwan Staten Sticks Up for Struggling 'Eers

Jan 27, 2022