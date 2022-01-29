Score Predictions for West Virginia at Arkansas

The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-6) meet the Arkansas Razorback (15-5) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge Saturday afternoon at two and will be televised on ESPN.

Schuyler Callihan: Arkansas 78, West Virginia 67

These are two teams that are going in completely different directions. Arkansas has won five straight while West Virginia has dropped four straight and if they don't win today, they could be in danger of six straight losses as they pay a visit to Baylor on Monday.

For whatever reason, the Mountaineers haven't had much success in the Big 12/SEC Challenge over the years, particularly on the road. They have a 2-6 record and are 0-3 on the road in these games, losing by an average of 14.3 points per game.

With attitudes now starting to creep in on the WVU roster, you have to truly wonder how much this bunch is able to bounce back and do so on the road in a tough environment. They need to win this game to avoid dropping out of the picture for the NCAA Tournament. The only problem is, I don't think the Mountaineers can fix their offense in just three days. I've got the Razorbacks handing WVU its fifth straight loss. Chaos ensues.

Christopher Hall: Arkansas 83 West Virginia 62

West Virginia and Arkansas are on two different ends of the spectrum. Arkansas reached as high as No. 12 in the AP rankings until they dropped four of five games before turning their fortunes around and have now won five straight. They have done it on the defensive end of the floor, holding their opponents to under 40% from the field in each of the last five games.

Meanwhile, West Virginia looks lost on both ends of the floor during a four-game losing streak. I hate to count out the Mountaineers, but being this game is on the road and coming off the worst performance of the season, it's hard to imagine they will do a complete 180 and steal a win in Arkansas. Then, again, I shouldn't discredit a future Hall of Famer in Bob Huggins. Unfortunately, unless the Mountaineers match his tenacity on the floor, it might be a long afternoon. I have Arkansas jumping out to an early lead and cruising to a 21-point win.

