Score Predictions for West Virginia at Baylor

Schuyler Callihan: Baylor 81, West Virginia 67

I'll be honest, the Mountaineers should have won the previous matchup in Morgantown, but they fell apart defensively in the final five minutes of the game, giving up a handful of wide-open threes. Baylor was also without James Akinjo and Jeremy Sochan that day, but they are going to be available this time around.

Look, I get Bob Huggins was optimistic in his postgame press conference following the loss to Arkansas, and he should be. His team battled all the way to the end after falling behind by 20. We haven't seen that type of grit from this team in a long time. Although I do believe WVU will get back on track, it won't be tonight.

Baylor is just too good defensively and with the problem that the Mountaineers have on the offensive end of the floor, they would need a lot of things to go their way to even have a chance of pulling off the upset on the road. Bears by 14.

Christopher Hall: Baylor 87 West Virginia 76

There's never a good time to catch a top 10 team, but after a disappointing loss might rank at the top of the list. Baylor was coming off back-to-back losses in the first meeting between the two programs before traveling to Morgantown and pulling out the nine-point win.

West Virginia had opportunities to knock off the Bears and led the game with 12 minutes to go, but like the three losses that followed, the Mountaineers squandered too many chances down the stretch.

Although West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins believes his team is heading in the right direction and that they're close to being a good team, while that may be true, I do not think it will turn around in Waco. However, I think they will be competitive, and it will take Baylor the full 40 minutes to grab the win. Mountaineers play tough but, again, not enough in the final moments. Bears pull away in the final minute 87-76.

