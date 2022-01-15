Score Predictions for West Virginia at Kansas

The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-2, 2-1) are on the road to take on the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks (13-2, 2-1) at 2:00 pm EST and will be televised on CBS.

Schuyler Callihan: Kansas 78, West Virginia 64

Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil are going to need to do a lot for the Mountaineers to hang in this game.

Kansas has two of the best three-point shooters not only in the Big 12 but in the country in Ochai Agbaji (47%) and Christian Braun (35%). West Virginia is 63rd in the nation in three-point defense with opponents shooting 30.2%. However, they do have a tendency of overplaying and that could lead to some wide open looks from three, especially in the corner.

For West Virginia to come out on top, they need to muddy this game up. Create turnovers, get second chance points, and force the Jayhawks deep into the shot clock forcing tough shots. The Mountaineers will put up a good fight but the final ten minutes of the game will be owned by the Jayhawks. Kansas by 14.

Christopher Hall: Kansas 74 West Virginia 68

West Virginia is seeking its first win at Kansas. The Jayhawks are coming off a one-point win at home over Iowa State on Tuesday, with the Big 12's leading scorer Ochai Agbaji (20.6 ppg) leading all scorers with 22 points.

Agbaji is complemented by guard Christian Braun, who has hit double figures in his last 14 outings. Additionally, the Jayhawks have an inside presence in 6'10" 250-pound senior forward David McCormick. He averaged a double double against the Mountaineers last season with 13.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.

West Virginia is also led by a pair of guards in Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil. Sherman's production has dipped a bit after sitting out nearly a week due to testing positive for COVID-19, and fortunately, the only game he missed was the Big 12 opener on the road at Texas. However, after heading into that weekend as the conference-leading scorer at 20.9 ppg, the senior guard has produced 27 big points in the last two games. Meanwhile, McNeil is averaging 16.7 points in the three league games.

I believe West Virginia has the offense to keep pace with a Jayhawks squad that is leading the league in scoring at 81.7 ppg, but as always, I just don't think the Mountaineers have enough to notch their first win at Kansas, and McCormick will be the x-factor. Unfortunately, Kansas does it again down the stretch, 74- 68.

