Score Predictions for West Virginia at No. 18 Texas Tech

The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-4, 2-3) travel to Lubbock, TX, to take on the No. 18 Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-4, 4-2) on Saturday at noon EST and will be televised on ESPN2.

Schuyler Callihan: Texas Tech 64, West Virginia 56

West Virginia has a 16-6 all-time record against the Red Raider, but have lost four of the last five meetings in Lubbock. However, two of those losses came by one point, each one of which went to overtime.

Even though Chris Beard is now at Texas, the Red Raiders still have much of the same philosophy, placing a heavy emphasis on defense and congesting the paint. To have any sort of success agains their defense, it all starts with ball movement. If you can get the ball swinging from one side of the court to the other, it creates opportunities for back door cuts and some mid-range jumpers from the elbow. Unfortunately, this is not a very good passing team that Bob Huggins has and he's not been shy about it either.

I could see this game getting out of hand if WVU turns the ball over and they let the Red Raiders get out in transition, but I don't think it will get to that point. The Mountaineers will hang tight until the final four minutes or so before Tech puts the game just out of reach with some free throws.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 70 Texas Tech 68

West Virginia has been looking for answers in the frontcourt all season and more questions arose in the two consecutive losses against top 10 conference foes Kansas and Baylor after scoring in the paint became a premium. Additionally, senior guard and the teams' leading scorer, Taz Sherman has not been at 100% since returning from COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, Texas Texas Tech handed Kansas its first conference loss of the season and ended Baylor's 21-game winning streak early in Big 12 play.

The Red Raiders' most talented player, guard Terrence Shannon Jr., has had a slow start in his first two games back from a back injury, scoring a total of six points.

Texas Tech has a slew of players that can lead the team in scoring with forwards Kevin Obanor and Bryson Williams and guards Kevin McCullar and Davion Warren.

However, I like this matchup for West Virginia. Texas Tech does have size across the board but no dominant big, which favors the Mountaineers. Additionally, with Shannon Jr. on the mend, and Sherman looking closer to 100% with an 18-point performance against the No. 5 Baylor Bears on Tuesday, I believe West Virginia may shock the college basketball world and sneak out of Lubbock with a win. Look for Bridges to bounce back after a frustrating seven points in his last outing, the continuing rotation of forward Pauly Paulicap, Dimon Carrigan and, of course, Gabe Osabuohien to frustrate the Red Raiders. I also suspect Sean McNeil will continue his output as the Mountaineers steal a win on the road 70-68.

