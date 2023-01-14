Score Predictions for West Virginia at Oklahoma

The West Virginia Mountaineers (10-6, 0-4) are on the road to take on the Oklahoma Sooners (10-6, 1-3) Saturday at noon with the game broadcasting on ESPN2.

Schuyler Callihan: Oklahoma 73, West Virginia 67

At some point, this thing is going to turn for West Virginia. When that will be I am unsure of. I do believe, though, that it won't happen this afternoon in Norman. The Mountaineers have lost each of their last four trips to Lloyd Noble Center and are 2-8 there all-time.

The Groves brothers, Tanner and Jacob, could be a big problem inside the paint for West Virginia, particularly when Jimmy Bell Jr. is on the bench taking a breather. WVU's bigs have not played well consistently and that is an area of concern for this matchup.

Free throws and three-point shooting haven't been all that kind to the Mountaineers since the start of league play and I see it costing them once again. Oklahoma edges one out and drops to WVU to 0-5 in the Big 12.

Christopher Hall: Oklahoma 64 West Virgina 60

West Virginia releasing associate head coach Larry Harrison on Thursday is yet another distraction for the Mountaineers, in addition to starting 0-4 in conference play.

Nevada transfer Grant Sherfield leads the team in scoring, averaging 17.4 ppg behind a team-high 45.5% from three-point range, although he's 5-26 (19.2%) in league play.

Sooners forward Tanner Groves went for 21 points and six rebounds in Morgantown last season before recording a double double in the return game at Norman with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

West Virginia has lost six straight to the Sooners. The Mountaineers come into the game shooting 37.9% from the field in the first four conference games.

I don't see the Mountaineers ending the four-game skid following the firing of Harrison and quite frankly don't know what to expect from this group at the moment despite them battling to the end against Baylor on Saturday. Sooners hold for a 64-60 victory.

