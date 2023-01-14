Skip to main content

Score Predictions for West Virginia at Oklahoma

Our staff picks who will win today's game between the Mountaineers and Sooners.

The West Virginia Mountaineers (10-6, 0-4) are on the road to take on the Oklahoma Sooners (10-6, 1-3) Saturday at noon with the game broadcasting on ESPN2. 

Schuyler Callihan: Oklahoma 73, West Virginia 67

At some point, this thing is going to turn for West Virginia. When that will be I am unsure of. I do believe, though, that it won't happen this afternoon in Norman. The Mountaineers have lost each of their last four trips to Lloyd Noble Center and are 2-8 there all-time. 

The Groves brothers, Tanner and Jacob, could be a big problem inside the paint for West Virginia, particularly when Jimmy Bell Jr. is on the bench taking a breather. WVU's bigs have not played well consistently and that is an area of concern for this matchup.

Free throws and three-point shooting haven't been all that kind to the Mountaineers since the start of league play and I see it costing them once again. Oklahoma edges one out and drops to WVU to 0-5 in the Big 12.

Christopher Hall: Oklahoma 64 West Virgina 60

West Virginia releasing associate head coach Larry Harrison on Thursday is yet another distraction for the Mountaineers, in addition to starting 0-4 in conference play. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Nevada transfer Grant Sherfield leads the team in scoring, averaging 17.4 ppg behind a team-high 45.5% from three-point range, although he's 5-26 (19.2%) in league play. 

Sooners forward Tanner Groves went for 21 points and six rebounds in Morgantown last season before recording a double double in the return game at Norman with 17 points and 10 rebounds. 

West Virginia has lost six straight to the Sooners. The Mountaineers come into the game shooting 37.9% from the field in the first four conference games. 

I don't see the Mountaineers ending the four-game skid following the firing of Harrison and quite frankly don't know what to expect from this group at the moment despite them battling to the end against Baylor on Saturday. Sooners hold for a 64-60 victory.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

In This Article (1)

West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers

Jan 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) sacks Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Los Angeles Rams center Coleman Shelton (65) attempts to block Irvin at left.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Mountaineers in the NFL: 2022 Regular Season Stats

By Jakob Janoski
Jan 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) scrambles against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 18

By Jakob Janoski
DSC_8293
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs. Oklahoma

By Christopher Hall
Mar 1, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) shoots as Oklahoma Sooners forward Tanner Groves (35) defends during the first half at Lloyd Noble Center.
Basketball

LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs. Oklahoma

By Christopher Hall and Schuyler Callihan
Nov 15, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers associate head coach Larry Harrison watches during warmups before their game against the Morehead State Eagles at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

Huggins Intentionally Vague on Harrison's Departure

By Julia Mellett
Screen Shot 2023-01-13 at 1.45.40 PM
Football

OFFICIAL: West Virginia Signs Kent State Wide Receiver Transfer

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18984425_168388579_lowres
Football

OFFICIAL: West Virginia Signs Georgia State Kicker/Punter Transfer

By Schuyler Callihan
Dec 18, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins is honored before the game against the Buffalo Bulls on becoming a Class of 2022 inductee of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Oklahoma

By Christopher Hall