Score Predictions for West Virginia at Oklahoma State

The West Virginia Mountaineers (10-3, 0-1) are on the road to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-5, 0-1) Monday night at 7:00 p.m. EST with the action set to air on ESPNU.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 72, Oklahoma State 66

Just one game into Big 12 Conference play and WVU head coach Bob Huggins is already questioning if his team has what it takes to overcome adversity and get back on track. The Mountaineers handed a game to Kansas State in the conference opener, largely due to a pathetic night at the charity stripe (20/38). They can't afford to drop this game too and return home with a 0-2 record in league play with Kansas and Baylor on deck.

The biggest key for the Mountaineers in this one is defending the three-ball, which is something they've done a fairly good job at this season. WVU is allowing its opponents to shoot 31% from deep. WVU will need to put its focus on closing out on open shooters and keep a particularly close eye on Bryce Thompson (40%), John-Michael Wright (36.4%), and Caleb Asberry (35.4%).

No free-throw issues tonight and in fact, it will be what helps West Virginia put the game away in the final minutes.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 73 Oklahoma State 72

I'm reluctant to pick West Virginia after blowing another double-digit advantage on Saturday versus Kansas State and have not shown they can beat a quality team (yet) away from the WVU Coliseum.

Oklahoma State may have five losses on the season, but this group has taken the last four meetings from the Mountaineers. 2023 Preseason All-Big 12 selection Avery Anderson III put up 31 points in the 81-58 thumping the Mountaineers took in Stillwater a season ago.

The Cowboys core is a veteran group that's been with the program for multiple years. Oklahoma State has arguably underperformed to start the season but showed Saturday they are capable of playing with the top teams in the country following a two-point loss at Kansas.

Oklahoma is 3-3 in its last six and two days after an emotional loss I believe will carry over to Monday night. Meanwhile, West Virginia will be eager to show they can compete in the Big 12. I think the trio of Mountaineers guards of Joe Toussaint, Erik Stevenson and Kedrian Johns who combined for 6-25 shooting from the field bounce back and the Mountaineers squeak by Oklahoma State 73-72.

