Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Baylor

The West Virginia Mountaineers (10-5, 0-3) host the Baylor Bears (10-5, 0-3) Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m., with the action streaming on ESPN+.

Schuyler Callihan: Baylor 76, West Virginia 70

Turnovers, poor free throw shooting, and a lack of running offense have cost West Virginia three games to open up Big 12 play. While each of these things is fixable, I don't know if they'll be able to get them all fixed before tonight's game against Baylor, who has a very experienced backcourt.

Joe Toussaint and Kobe Johnson will have their hands full with LJ Cryer (13.8 ppg) and Adam Flagler (16.7 ppg), the two veterans alongside the extremely talented Keyonte George (16.8 ppg). If Kedrian Johnson (concussion) is unable to play, which seems to be the case, I have a hard time seeing West Virginia winning this game. If he were healthy, I think it changes the game completely.

Baylor wins its first Big 12 game of the year and drops WVU to 0-4.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 77 Baylor 76

Baylor's 81.3 points per game during Big 12 Conference play ranks second in the league in scoring, albeit a small sample size, while West Virginia sits at eighth, averaging 66.0 ppg.

The Bears have a trio of guards combining for 47.3 ppg, leading the way is freshmen guard Keyonte George and senior guard Adam Flagler averaging 16.8 and 16.7 ppg, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers are shooting an abysmal 37.8% in Big 12 play after hitting nearly 50% from the field during the nonconference schedule.

West Virginia has the advantage in the paint in this matchup and leads the league in rebounds per game at 40.7 in conference play, but the guard matchup will be tough, especially with the possibility of WVU starting point guard Kedrian Johnson.

The Mountaineers are reeling, as is Baylor, but I don't suspect West Virginia shooting woes will continue, although I'm expecting significant improvement and the Mountaineers will pull together and gut out the win 77-76.

